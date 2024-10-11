DeepOnion Price Up 61.6% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 61.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00069916 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00019711 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006799 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,223.14 or 0.40020272 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

