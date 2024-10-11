Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-4% yr/yr to ~$13.9-14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.25 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.850 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.35.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

