Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 558.1% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DRMA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,712. The company has a market capitalization of $769,940.00, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.78. Dermata Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $14.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.39).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRMA Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.98% of Dermata Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Dermata Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

