Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $590.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus upped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.35.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $730.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $733.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

