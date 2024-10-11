Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in September

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. 80,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,765. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deutsche Lufthansa

About Deutsche Lufthansa

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.