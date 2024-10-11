Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €27.32 ($30.02) and last traded at €27.14 ($29.82), with a volume of 4454251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €27.20 ($29.89).

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.65. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

