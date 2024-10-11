Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €24.55 ($26.98) and last traded at €24.55 ($26.98). Approximately 230,529 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €24.95 ($27.42).

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.59.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

