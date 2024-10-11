Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €24.55 ($26.98) and last traded at €24.55 ($26.98). Approximately 230,529 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €24.95 ($27.42).
Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.59.
About Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Wohnen
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.