DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.48. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 211,351 shares during the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

