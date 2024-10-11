Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.16 and last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 15964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,784,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

