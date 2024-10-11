Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 403,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 260,155 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 362,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $41.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.