Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.60 and last traded at $39.05. 4,441,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 6,623,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YINN. HCEP Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

