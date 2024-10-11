Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 61,786 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 12% compared to the typical daily volume of 55,317 call options.
Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 79,275,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,631,805. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0803 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.
