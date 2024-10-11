Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 61,786 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 12% compared to the typical daily volume of 55,317 call options.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 79,275,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,631,805. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0803 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 14.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,194 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 83,110 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $869,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $522,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 2.7% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 43,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

