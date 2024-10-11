Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,697 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,384,000 after acquiring an additional 91,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cimpress by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,105,000 after buying an additional 57,427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after buying an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 9,821.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 154,785 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Cimpress Stock Down 0.9 %

CMPR opened at $80.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.51. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $104.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $4,489,767.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,890 shares in the company, valued at $100,367,270.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $4,489,767.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,367,270.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,116 shares of company stock worth $7,019,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

