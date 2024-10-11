Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,102,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,214,000 after buying an additional 120,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,127,000 after buying an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,081,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 25,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $15,118,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 1.0 %

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $309.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.77 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DiamondRock Hospitality

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.