Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Transcat were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Transcat by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 756,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after buying an additional 55,121 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Transcat by 76.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 26.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $121.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.84. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $84.45 and a one year high of $147.12.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

