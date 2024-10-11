Diversified Trust Co Has $457,000 Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 934,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2,130.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 23,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 40,784 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 36,582 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $143,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,690.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 13,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $143,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,690.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,900 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -927.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

