Diversified Trust Co Invests $432,000 in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,730,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $925,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,043,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,613,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.41.

NYSE:RBRK opened at $38.71 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubrik news, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,536.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $481,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,536.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,529 shares of company stock valued at $9,445,527.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

