Diversified Trust Co Makes New $565,000 Investment in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 35.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Avient by 27.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Avient by 152.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 140.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

