Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NOV in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

