Diversified Trust Co Purchases 5,875 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of SI-BONE worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 24.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SI-BONE by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $33,537.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,828.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $44,881.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,734.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $33,537.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,828.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,019 shares of company stock worth $349,879 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $538.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

