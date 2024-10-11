Diversified Trust Co Sells 484 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.65 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

