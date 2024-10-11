Diversified Trust Co Sells 97 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APP. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $1,578,000. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 796,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,585 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 949,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,848,000 after purchasing an additional 486,097 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP opened at $144.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.01. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $145.68.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at $31,728,387.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,711.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

