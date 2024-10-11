DLK Investment Management LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

DLK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Barings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares during the period. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,503,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.80. 641,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,657. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

