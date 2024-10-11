DLK Investment Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DLK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,278 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.6% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.99. 2,423,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,248,129. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $642.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,862,930.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

