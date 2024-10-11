DLK Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.8% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 30.7% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 13,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 89.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 29,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $943,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.42. 529,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,223. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $306.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.64 and a 200 day moving average of $272.42. The company has a market capitalization of $218.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.50.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

