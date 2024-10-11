DLK Investment Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DLK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $727.24. The stock had a trading volume of 964,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,706. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $736.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $684.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $650.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.