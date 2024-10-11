Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from TD Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at TD Cowen in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $475.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.03.

DPZ stock traded up $23.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $432.00. The stock had a trading volume of 778,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,855. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.81. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $332.13 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

