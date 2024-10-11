Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $430.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $503.69.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $408.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.81. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $332.13 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

