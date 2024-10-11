Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $480.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $419.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.48.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $21.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $429.82. The company had a trading volume of 645,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $332.13 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $421.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

