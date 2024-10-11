Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($1.84). The firm had revenue of C$48.68 million during the quarter.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.