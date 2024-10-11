Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($1.84). The firm had revenue of C$48.68 million during the quarter.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

