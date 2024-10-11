Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBX. Citigroup cut their price target on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 63.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,523,000 after buying an additional 2,881,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dropbox by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,536,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,994,000 after acquiring an additional 986,942 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,360,000 after purchasing an additional 859,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,397,000 after purchasing an additional 790,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $14,291,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $25.90 on Friday. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
