Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

NAPA opened at $10.96 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,519,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 226.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 358,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 248,972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 190,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,523,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154,320 shares in the last quarter.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

