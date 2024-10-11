Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Natalie Glance Sells 1,500 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $421,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,260 shares in the company, valued at $38,838,616.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $311,265.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $290.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.26 and a beta of 0.79. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $297.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.73 and a 200-day moving average of $209.82.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $204,768,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Duolingo by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after buying an additional 238,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after acquiring an additional 154,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUOL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $271.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Duolingo from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.50.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

