DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.8 %

DD opened at $86.31 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

