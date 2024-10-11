DuPont de Nemours, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a report released on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

