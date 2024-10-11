Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS EYLD opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $353.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

