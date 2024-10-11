Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 160.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,543 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,002,000 after purchasing an additional 157,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $101.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average is $92.89.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.98%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

