Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.93.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

