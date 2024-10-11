Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,643,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,192,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,805,000 after buying an additional 152,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VGLT stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

