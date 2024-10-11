Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 561,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,388 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.