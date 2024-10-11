Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,455 Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.62% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 228,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,692,000.

NYSEARCA:EMBD opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51.

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

