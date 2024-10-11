Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,485 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 59,423 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -222.24 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

