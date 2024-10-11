Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $171,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.46.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

