Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 528 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hologic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.