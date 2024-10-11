Dynex Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.19 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Dynex has a market cap of $32.19 million and approximately $528,700.53 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.43 or 0.00254690 BTC.

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 96,385,109 coins and its circulating supply is 96,386,563 coins. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 96,370,514.82036318. The last known price of Dynex is 0.3189205 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $422,929.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

