Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $107.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.53.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.78. 201,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,603.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 784.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

