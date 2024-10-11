easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

easyJet Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ESYJY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. 27,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,631. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. easyJet has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.