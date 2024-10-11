Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the September 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EOI stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.19. 65,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,317. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 857.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $266,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

