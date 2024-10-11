Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 million, a PE ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

About Educational Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

