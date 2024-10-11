eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EGAN. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

eGain Price Performance

Shares of EGAN opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.44. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Analysts predict that eGain will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in eGain during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in eGain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in eGain by 8.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 984,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 78,051 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Featured Stories

